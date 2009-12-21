Shop BCBG From Your iPhone

Kristian Dowling/Getty; Courtesy of Apple; Courtesy of BCBG
Purchasing the latest styles from BCBG, Max Azria and Herve Leger just got way more convienent (and fun!) thanks to their new iPhone application! In addition to easy-to-use shopping tools, users can also mix and match pieces from the collections to create their own looks, watch behind-the-scenes videos, create fashionable wishlists and get up-to-the-minute fashion news. So if you still haven't found your New Year's Eve outfitdownload now!
Enid Portuguez