Shop BCBG From Your iPhone

Kristian Dowling/Getty; Courtesy of Apple; Courtesy of BCBG
InStyle Staff
Dec 21, 2009 @ 9:45 am

Purchasing the latest styles from BCBG, Max Azria and Herve Leger just got way more convienent (and fun!) thanks to their new iPhone application! In addition to easy-to-use shopping tools, users can also mix and match pieces from the collections to create their own looks, watch behind-the-scenes videos, create fashionable wishlists and get up-to-the-minute fashion news. So if you still haven't found your New Year's Eve outfitdownload now!

Enid Portuguez

