Shop Banana Republic's Mad Men Collection!

Retro fashion lovers, take note! Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant has teamed up with Banana Republic on a capsule collection inspired by the hit show. The sixties-era line features loads of leopard print, high-waisted skirts and trench coats that would look right at home on Betty Draper or Joan Holloway, as well as tailored menswear. "Our design challenge was to come up with a direction that was modern and wearable for today's world," said Simon Kneen, Banana Republic's Creative Director. The pieces, which range in price from $39.50 for a silk scarf to $450 for a men's suit, hit stores today. Put on your pearls and click through the gallery to shop the lineup!