Outfit, Decoded:  Why Anne Hathaway’s Summer-in-the-City Look Works

We’ve always admired Anne Hathaway’s chic pulled-together style. Recently, we spotted her pulling off this cool urban summer look by Michael Kors. Below, read on for the four reasons that explain why this outfit works.

1. Limited skin exposure:

Hathaway's top is slightly off shoulder, and it only bares a sliver of midriff—not too much skin for a city stroll.

2. Playful summery prints:

Midi skirts are all the rage. This black-and-white gingham one is graphic yet summery at the same time.

3. A classic touch:

The actress tops off her look with classic aviator shades—which never go out of style.

4. The perfect hat:

Hathaway's hat boasts a neutral color and a classic shape. It adds sun protection without the costume-y feel that can sometimes come with wearing a wide brim.

Shop the urban look, inspired by Anne Hathaway:

Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez skirt, $495; net-a-porter.com. Pixie Market top, $20; pixiemarket.com. Sensi Studio hat, $144; matchesfashion.com. Tory Burch aviators, $165; glasses.com. Loeffler Randall flat, $195; loefflerrandall.com.

RELATED: Outfit, Decoded: Why Alexa Chung's Nautical-Inspired Outfit Works