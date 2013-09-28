Shop and Swoon Over Fall 2013's Most Breathtaking Accessories

Image zoom Courtesy (3)

Build your outfit accessories first with breathtaking shoes and handbags curated by InStyle Accessories Director Leah Karp. Each accessory was designed with the most masterminded craftsmanship: Silvia Venturini of Fendi gave us an embroidered and beaded silk brocade baguette trimmed with fox fur and finished with a mother-of-pearl clasp and Dolce & Gabbana delivered romantic cage-like shoes that house the most delicate velvet flowers. Hand-painted pumps, a floral appliquéd metallic clutch, and a dove gray handbag so plush that it offers an instant sense of escapism await. These accessories are more like pieces of art destined to infuse your look with a fantasy-like element. And like great art, they are all worth the splurge.

