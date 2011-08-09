Shop Amanda Seyfried’s Big Screen Bridal Gown!

Splash News; Courtesy of Lord & Taylor
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 09, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in a flowing white gown on the set of her new film, The Wedding, and we have all the designer details on her bridal look! The Theia dress, which features thousands of laser cut pailettes in graduating sizes is available at LordandTaylor.com for $995. Seyfried accessorized the textured style with white wedges and a simple bun. Click "See the Photos" for more of the hottest celebrity wedding gowns, and tell us, what do you think of Seyfried's bridal moment?

MORE WEDDING NEWS:See Celeb Engagement RingsCelebrity Brides of 2011

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!