Shop Amanda Seyfried’s Big Screen Bridal Gown!

Amanda Seyfried was spotted in a flowing white gown on the set of her new film, The Wedding, and we have all the designer details on her bridal look! The Theia dress, which features thousands of laser cut pailettes in graduating sizes is available at LordandTaylor.com for $995. Seyfried accessorized the textured style with white wedges and a simple bun. Click "See the Photos" for more of the hottest celebrity wedding gowns, and tell us, what do you think of Seyfried's bridal moment?

