Shop Like a Star: Step Into Amal Clooney's Espadrille Wedges

We tend to fawn over Amal Clooney every time she steps out, both on and off the red carpet, and it's because we know that she possesses not only the brains, but also impeccable style. Clooney delivers unparalleled elegance and effortless sophistication at every given moment—even when the occasion is something as casual as jet-setting to Tokyo for husband George's premiere.

She landed at Haneda Airport in a breezy oceanic knit Missoni dress that she styled with a pair of spectacular fringe Valentino espadrille heels ($845; nordstrom.com), which at once simultaneously elevated and grounded her look. We took note and found 10 inspired wedges for upcoming travels, weekend getaways—and basically, any summer activity.

