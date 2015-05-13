Shop a Store: A Complete Outfit from Cos for $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Cos. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.
A-line skirt in pink ($125; cosstores.com)
Give your summer look a pop of pink. This rosy textured piece is girly, but still incredibly modern.
Cut-out tunic shirt ($89; cosstores.com)
One of the best things about Cos is that they offer classic pieces in modern cuts. This white blouse is case-in-point—it boasts a boxy shape and a longer hemline in the back.
Shaped metal earrings ($19; cosstores.com)
Top off your outfit with angular gold earrings that flatter the jawline.
Combined total cost: $233
Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.