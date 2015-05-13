Shop a Store: A Complete Outfit from Cos for $250, Total

A-line skirt in pink ($125; cosstores.com)

Give your summer look a pop of pink. This rosy textured piece is girly, but still incredibly modern.

Cut-out tunic shirt ($89; cosstores.com)

One of the best things about Cos is that they offer classic pieces in modern cuts. This white blouse is case-in-point—it boasts a boxy shape and a longer hemline in the back.

Shaped metal earrings ($19; cosstores.com)

Top off your outfit with angular gold earrings that flatter the jawline.

Combined total cost: $233

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

RELATED: Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Topshop for $250