Shop a Store: A Complete Outfit from Cos for $250, Total

Courtesy

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Pew's finds from Cos. Warning: You'll be clicking "add to cart" in no time.

ALI PEW
May 13, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

A-line skirt in pink ($125; cosstores.com
Give your summer look a pop of pink. This rosy textured piece is girly, but still incredibly modern.

Cut-out tunic shirt ($89; cosstores.com
One of the best things about Cos is that they offer classic pieces in modern cuts. This white blouse is case-in-point—it boasts a boxy shape and a longer hemline in the back.

Shaped metal earrings ($19; cosstores.com)
Top off your outfit with angular gold earrings that flatter the jawline.

Combined total cost: $233

Check back next week for Ali's latest affordable fashion finds.

RELATED: Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Topshop for $250

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!