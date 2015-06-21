Love At First Site: Shop Adorable Daddy-and-Me Looks From Johnnie-O

With Father's Day on our minds, we discovered the perfect preppy duds to take the men in your life from the beach to the barbeque—that is, all year-round! Johnnie-O, founded by St. Louis native John O'Donnell (and brother of Chris O'Donnell!), makes everything from swim trunks and board shorts to polo shirts and high-performance windbreakers. For those accessories-minded, there are also visors, belts, and sandals to complement the muted pastels of the apparel. Inspired by both the low-key surfer vibes of the West Coast and the preppy "uniform dressing" of the East Coast, Johnnie-O has been spotted on celebrities like Entourage's Adrian Grenier. Here's our favorite part: thanks to matching childrens' sizes the little dudes can dress just like dad. Because what's cuter than a toddler in board shorts and a polo?

