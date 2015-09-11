Shop a Fall Must-Have: '60s A-Line Miniskirts 

Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM
The '60s are making a comeback this fall with the mod mini. We first spotted these A-line miniskirts on the Louis Vuitton runway, and since then, we've been dying to get one of our own. Try pairing this retro silhouette with a Chelsea boot for your go-to weekend look. Below, shop 12 of our favorite minis in suede, leather, denim, and more.
A-Line Miniskirts
Chloe $997 SHOP IT
Zara $40 SHOP IT
Isabel Marant $1,780 SHOP IT
Iro $700 SHOP IT
Sonia Rykiel $491 SHOP IT
Pixie Market $76 SHOP IT
River Island $70 SHOP IT
Red Valentino $283 SHOP IT
Intermix $350 SHOP IT
Tory Burch $250 SHOP IT
Topshop $52 SHOP IT
H&M $25 SHOP IT
RELATED: 17 Foolproof Sweater-and-Skirt Combos to Wear This Fall