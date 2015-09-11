Shop a Fall Must-Have: '60s A-Line Miniskirts 

Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM
Wendy Wallace
Sep 11, 2015 @ 7:15 am

The '60s are making a comeback this fall with the mod mini. We first spotted these A-line miniskirts on the Louis Vuitton runway, and since then, we've been dying to get one of our own. Try pairing this retro silhouette with a Chelsea boot for your go-to weekend look. Below, shop 12 of our favorite minis in suede, leather, denim, and more. 

A-Line Miniskirts

