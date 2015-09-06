So Long Stilettos! Shop 14 Block Heels for Fall

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Sep 06, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

It’s time we took a break from our uncomfortable stilettos. With fall approaching and colder weather on the horizon, there is no better time than the present to swap out our spiky heels in favor of something sturdier. Meet the block heel. First spotted on the Miu Miu fall/winter 2015 runway earlier this year, this fun alternative has become one of the hottest footwear trends of the season. Below, shop 14 of our favorites fit for every and any occasion. 

Block Heels 

RELATED: 14 Reasons Why We're Falling for Preppy-Chic Loafers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!