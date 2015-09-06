So Long Stilettos! Shop 14 Block Heels for Fall

It’s time we took a break from our uncomfortable stilettos. With fall approaching and colder weather on the horizon, there is no better time than the present to swap out our spiky heels in favor of something sturdier. Meet the block heel. First spotted on the Miu Miu fall/winter 2015 runway earlier this year, this fun alternative has become one of the hottest footwear trends of the season. Below, shop 14 of our favorites fit for every and any occasion.

RELATED: 14 Reasons Why We're Falling for Preppy-Chic Loafers