10 Mary Janes to Sweeten Up Your Work Wardrobe 

Finding a comfortable shoe may seem like an “urban shoe myth,” in the words of Carrie Bradshaw, who believed a Manolo Blahnik mary jane didn’t exist. Much like Carrie, we were also on a search for the perfect mary janes. Unlike a regular pair of heels, the style offers more stability and comfort for a long work day. Plus, the sweet shoe is a huge fall trend (see: the Prada runway). Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite mary janes, including those coveted Manolos.

