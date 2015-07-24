10 Mary Janes to Sweeten Up Your Work Wardrobe 

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Jul 24, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding a comfortable shoe may seem like an “urban shoe myth,” in the words of Carrie Bradshaw, who believed a Manolo Blahnik mary jane didn’t exist. Much like Carrie, we were also on a search for the perfect mary janes. Unlike a regular pair of heels, the style offers more stability and comfort for a long work day. Plus, the sweet shoe is a huge fall trend (see: the Prada runway). Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite mary janes, including those coveted Manolos.

Mary Janes 

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Hand-Delivers Her SJP Shoe Collection to Bloomingdale's

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!