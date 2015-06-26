Skip the Rainboots and Step Out in These Water-Resistant Oxfords Instead

What to wear in the rain is one of the trickiest outfits to piece together. Rain gear can be bulky and, to be blunt, not so stylish—especially when it comes to footwear. Sure, there's a fair share of too-cute rainboots (ankle rainboots are easier to work with; they're less cumbersome and don't takeover as the focal point of your look as do their taller counterparts). But if you want to forgo rainboots all together, there are other options that will protect you from the precipitation.

A patent leather shoe repels water just as well as your rubber rainboots. But a simple flat or sandal wont do, you need to get down with the borrowed-from-the-boys movement and slip into a pair of menswear-inspired oxfords. Full disclosure: We are fully aware that these styles won't cut it in torrential downpours and flood conditions, but for those rainy mornings running to the subway or to the kids' school drop-off line...they're perfect.

