Shoegate: The Cannes Film Festival's High Heel Dress Code Sparks Debate

If you were planning to wear flats to the Cannes Film Festival, think again. Often considered the most glamorous red carpet event of the year, the French fest is now coming under fire for its strict high heels only dress code. Dubbed #Shoegate, the Associated Press reports that a handful of women in their 50s wearing flats were turned away from the premiere of the film Carol on Sunday night, citing the unofficial rule with claims their footwear didn’t pass muster.

"Everyone should wear flats, to be honest, at the best of times," Emily Blunt told the news outlet. "You kind of think that there's these new waves of equality." But the dress code doesn't only apply to women—men are reportedly expected to wear bow ties and black shoes.

The Cannes Film Festival's website makes no mention of the high-heels only statute, and states that "Black tie/evening dress is required for gala screenings. For all other screenings appropriate smart dress is sufficient."

Your right to wear flats on the red carpet? Denied.

