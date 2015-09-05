Shine On! Illuminate Your Locks With These Innovative Sprays

Fall is quickly approaching and this new season is bringing big things for your summer-damaged strands. Tired of the beach waves and messy updos that have been your saviors these past few months? Look no further: there’s a new trend in town, as in sleek, shiny trends (see: Kim Kardashian above). “I think we’re going to start seeing hair that has a lot more shine, finish and texture in it,” celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel tells InStyle. “You will even see more structured and shiny updos and ponytails.” That said, it’s officially time to nurse your dry locks back to good health (try a deep conditioning treatment!) and bring a little gloss back into your ‘do. Below, we’ve rounded up our tried-and-true shine sprays to help you do just that. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, $28; sephora.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: This light mist works well for all hair types. Not only does it add a glossy, shiny finish to dull strands, but it also tames frizz and pesky flyaways in the process.

CLEAN Original Hair Shine Mist, $24; birchbox.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: This innovative spray leaves behind a fresh scent—especially handy when you've skipped the shampoo—while making the hair appear extra glossy.

ALTERNA Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Rapid Repair Spray, $30; sephora.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: This spray de-stresses strands while locking in extra moisture and adding vibrant shine.

DevaCurl Shine Spray, $25; sephora.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: It's seriously the answer for troublesome curly locks. It strengthens and protects, tames frizz and leaves behind a vibrant shine.

RELATED: How Kim Kardashian's Hair Stays Unbelievably Shiny Even After Going Blonde and Back

Oribe Shine Light Reflecting Spray, $39; oribe.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: Here’s a real reason why this must-have spray was included in our best beauty buys: the lemongrass extract and argan oil combination is just divine.

SACHAJUAN Straight & Shine Spray, $33; sephora.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: In addition to imparting glossy strands, this formula doubles as a heat protector—just add a few spritzes before applying hot tools.

Not Your Mother's Rise & Shine Silky Smooth Shine Mist, $6; drugstore.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: It's such a beauty steal! This inexpensive blend leaves hair looking healthier and shinier than ever.

ALTERNA Bamboo Shine Luminous Shine Mist, $24; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: Organic and sulfate-free? Count us in! The blend works to polish hair for a silky, glowing finish.

CHI Shine Infusion Hair Shine Spray, $15; ulta.com.

Courtesy

Why we love it: Along with boosting shine, this formula works to repair split ends and protect strands from hot tools.

RELATED: These Beauty 'Shots' Will Give You Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair—No Hangover Involved