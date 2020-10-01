Shia LaBeouf Officially Charged With Battery and Petty Theft
The charges stem from an altercation that happened three months ago.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office is pressing charges against Shia LaBeouf, People reports. Back in June, LaBeouf used force and violence against Tyler Murphy and allegedly took a hat, which led to one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft, a complaint reads. People notes that La Beouf's attorney hasn't issued an official statement and that the L.A. City Attorney's Office is requesting that a warrant be issued for LaBeouf's arrest. There is no news on whether or not LaBeouf has entered a plea.
Back in 2017, LaBeouf was arrested on charges of "public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction." He was involved in an expletive-filled dispute after a woman refused to offer him a cigarette. In that case, he pleaded no contest to the charge of disorderly conduct. He was found guilty for one charge of obstruction and not guilty for public intoxication. His sentence included one year of probation and therapy.
Before that, he was arrested in New York City after drunkenly disrupting a performance of Cabaret. He was charged with trespassing and harassment, but those were both dropped. However, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and promised to seek treatment for alcohol abuse.
When he received an award at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, he thanked the officer that arrested him in the 2017 incident, saying that the experience was life-changing.
"I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life," he said. He also expressed gratitude to his team, saying thank you to "my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life."