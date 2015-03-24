She's at It Again! Sarah Hyland Reveals an Even Shorter Bob

Can't stop, won't stop! True to her word, a week after removing her extensions for a long bob, Sarah Hyland is rocking a new look. Rather than revisiting her Rapunzel-esque layers, the star decided to opt for a chin-length bob, joining Jessica Alba and Vanessa Hudgens in the trend.

"Aaaaand it's gone," the star wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @nikkilee901 for always keeping my hair healthy, and for givin' me the freshest cuts."

This is the shortest we've ever seen Hyland go, and while she likes to veer between a lob and mile-long strands (thanks to a few well-placed extensions), we're hoping this style stays for a little while---the breezy length paired with the windswept texture is a welcome change for the new season.

