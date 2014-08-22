She's Got That Glow! Zoe Saldana Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Leopard-Print Dress

Zoe Saldana may have the best maternity style ever! We can't get enough of the gorgeous first-time mom-to-be, who showed off her growing bump in an animal-print Givenchy wrap dress and towering heels on the red carpet at the 5th annual Audi Celebration of Emmys Week event. Saldana glowed in the eye-catching ensemble at the party, which she attended with her artist husband, Marco Perego. The low-key and stylish pair kept close at the event, after participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge earlier this week.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has been spotted showing off her growing baby bump in some majorly chic outfits since the news that she was expecting hit. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

