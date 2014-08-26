She's Bringing Sexy Back! Robin Wright Stuns in a Plunging White Jumpsuit at the Emmys

Talk about white hot! Robin Wright, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Claire Underwood on Netflix’s mega-hit House of Cards, served up a major fashion win on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Wright looked super sexy in an impeccably-tailored custom Ralph Lauren Collection cream jumpsuit, which featured a plunging back and tuxedo-inspired grosgrain lapels. The designer posted an Instagram photo of the backside of her look earlier in the night, showing off its sculptural and sultry edge (below). The actress's wide-leg one-piece definitely stole the show—and we can't get enough of it!

