She's Bringing Sexy Back! Robin Wright Stuns in a Plunging White Jumpsuit at the Emmys

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images
Kelsey Glein
Aug 25, 2014 @ 11:07 pm

Talk about white hot! Robin Wright, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Claire Underwood on Netflix’s mega-hit House of Cards, served up a major fashion win on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Wright looked super sexy in an impeccably-tailored custom Ralph Lauren Collection cream  jumpsuit, which featured a plunging back and tuxedo-inspired grosgrain lapels. The designer posted an Instagram photo of the backside of her look earlier in the night, showing off its sculptural and sultry edge (below). The actress's wide-leg one-piece definitely stole the show—and we can't get enough of it!

Instagram/ralphlauren

Check out all the red carpet looks from the 2014 Emmy Awards in our gallery.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!