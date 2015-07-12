"She Sheds" Are the New Man Caves

First, there were actual caves. Then came man caves. So what’s the next hot thing in gender-specific sanctuaries? Meet the “she shed,” a backyard haven for busy women seeking a quiet reprieve from the world.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorites, from the humble aluminum-sided storage shed to the tricked-out den retreat.

Get inspired, then get away from everyone.

First, Define the Purpose of Your She Shed

Whether it’s for reading, crafting or indulging a fave hobby, like gardening.

Or Simply Make it About Chilling Out

No dirt allowed in this elegant hideaway.

Make it Fancy

Ever say, "This is why we can't have nice things"? Solution: Put all your nice things in your own private place (hello, crystal chandelier collection). Continue reading this article and see the rest of our favorite "she sheds" here.

