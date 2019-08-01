Shay Mitchell Resorted to Diapers After Having to Pee All the Time During Pregnancy

Throughout her pregnancy so far, Shay Mitchell has been all about being as real as possible. From being candid about her experience dealing with a miscarriage to opening up about how pregnancy changes who you are, it seems as though no topic is off limits for the actor, which inevitably helps her fans feel less alone, too.

In a new episode on her YouTube series Almost Ready, Mitchell peeled back yet another intimate layer of her journey by talking about how pregnancy makes you pee. All. The. Damn. Time. But don't worry — she's got a hack for that.

“Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant,” Mitchell says in the clip. “I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I was like I'm f—king wearing diapers.”

And Mitchell isn’t exaggerating; she is literally wearing a diaper. “It gets so annoying going to the bathroom all the time!” she explains.

Frequent urination during pregnancy is a common experience, thanks to changes in hormones and a growing uterus putting pressure on one’s bladder. According to the American Pregnancy Association, pregnant people are more at risk for urinary tract infections; as the uterus increases in size and weight, it can prevent proper drainage of urine from the bladder, which can lead to a painful infection.

But Mitchell is way too busy for a potential UTI to slow her down, and she’s too busy to run to the bathroom a zillion times too. Enter, the diaper. “The set was way over here. The bathrooms were like way over there,” she adds for emphasis. “I peed myself…. I'm having to pee way too much. I'm over it.”

Speaking of Mitchell’s job, she fully intends to keep working even after her baby is born. “I'm still me and I'm gonna continue to live my life how I did before I was pregnant,” she says in her new YouTube episode. “I worked before; I'm gonna work after and now I just need a different size pants. That's pretty much it.”

Of course, pregnancy does change a few things (and not just the amount of times you pee on any given day). And Mitchell has been open about that too; in a previous episode of her YouTube channel, she talked about the darker aspects of pregnancy that don't always get enough attention. “When you stop doing what you have normally been used to doing, which for me was being social, when that kind of stopped, it really sort of messed me up a little bit,” she explained. “This is the shitty side of being pregnant, when nobody knows because, you can't go out to see anyone, you don't want to see anyone, because, anyways [...] I don't feel myself.”