Shay Mitchell Responded to People Who Mom-Shamed Her for Going out After Giving Birth

Shay Mitchell isn't here for people shaming her for having a social life as a mom.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars actress shared a video to her Instagram story addressing some of the comments she's received since giving birth to her daughter over a week ago. Mitchell said in the video that she had seen comments on her Instagram post criticizing her for going out to celebrate Drake's birthday so soon after giving birth.

"I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party," Mitchell can be heard saying in the video while scrolling through some of the comments left on her announcement post.

One of the comments seen in her video read: "Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there [sic] sweety! #selfish."

In the video, Mitchell also clarified she hadn't gone out so soon after giving birth, saying "it wasn't three days" — suggesting she had waited a few days before posting her announcement on Instagram.

Earlier this month, she gave birth to her first daughter with boyfriend Matte Babel, and opened up about her 33-hour labor, which she documented in a YouTube video, writing, "The past nine months have been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done."

From the looks of her social media, Mitchell will continue to document her life as a new mother — and clear up any other misconceptions along the way.