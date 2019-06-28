Shay Mitchell Revealed She's Pregnant with a Topless Photo

Shay Mitchell has some major news to share … She’s pregnant!

The Pretty Little Liars alum debuted a sizable bump in a topless photo via Instagram on Friday. This will be her first child with Matte Babel, 38, who she's been dating since January of 2017.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she joked in the caption.

The news comes about 6 months after Mitchell, 32, opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2018. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she wrote in her end-of-year Instagram story.

In addition to the baby news, Mitchell surprised fans with video documenting her pregnancy thus far. “I didn’t want to come out on social media so early on,” she explained. “Months of hiding, it’s been a really lonely journey. I think pregnancy is awesome, for the most part, but it’s also really f—king lonely.”

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in 2018

Now that her pregnancy is public knowledge, Mitchell has launched a YouTube series called Almost Ready which will air every other Wednesday.