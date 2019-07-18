Shay Mitchell Got Real About the Side of Pregnancy Nobody Talks About

Fans are getting an intimate look at Shay Mitchell and her pregnancy, all thanks to her new YouTube series, Almost Ready. In the show, she'll be taking viewers along for the ride as she navigates everything from announcing her pregnancy on Instagram to, presumably, the actual birth. The videos are also giving fans insight into why Mitchell waited so long to announce her big news and in a tear-filled confession, she explained that her past miscarriage changed how she looked at her current pregnancy. She's expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel and notes that even though there's plenty to be happy about, she still deals with the sadness of her miscarriage.

"I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time," she says in the first episode. "It didn't go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it. I was like, 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentages of miscarriages."

Mitchell explains that she still has photos on her phone from doctor's appointments and that emotionally, she still feels connected to the baby that she lost. She adds that like many women who have gone through a miscarriage, she felt "broken" and keeps the situation in the back of her mind as she traverses her current pregnancy.

"When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it," she adds. "I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visits, and it's weird because I haven't looked at them, obviously, but it's not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost. [...] It's just really tough because you feel broken as a woman, and that's not a great feeling."

In addition to speaking on her miscarriage, Mitchell opened up about what she called the "shitty side" of pregnancy. While crying in her car, she spoke about how she didn't feel like herself because she couldn't be social and work out. She notes that it's something that nobody ever talks about how being pregnant changes parts of your life that are important to you.

"When you stop doing what you have normally been used to doing, which for me was being social, when that kind of stopped, it really sort of messed me up a little bit," she said. "This is the shitty side of being pregnant, when nobody knows because, you can't go out to see anyone, you don't want to see anyone, because, anyways [...] I don't feel myself."

Expect more of the same real talk as Mitchell releases more videos.