Why You'll Be Thanking Shay Mitchell for Her New Athleisure Collection 

Considering that actress Shay Mitchell is quite the global nomad (um, can you fit us in your suitcase?), she aptly named her new athleisure clothing line with Kohl’s “Fit to Wander.” The collection compliments her on-the-go lifestyle and how she manages to keep herself confident and positive throughout her busy schedule. So we reached out to Mitchell to get the run-down on what inspired her chic designs that not only will make you want to hit the gym ASAP but will also make you feel good about yourself.

“Something that was important to me is that I post a lot of quotes and things on my Instagram and I wanted to put these positive affirmations inside of each of the different items in the line,” she told InStyle. Short and sweet quotes like "Perfectly You," "Wander. Explore. Travel." and "Strong women lift other women up" are playfully written on the inside lining of the collection’s sports bras. These "little subtle reminders capture life and can really have ripple effects on the rest of your day whenever you see them," Mitchell added.

🌞 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Aug 1, 2015 at 2:59pm PDT

And not only does the Pretty Little Liars actress want her collection to make you feel good mentally but also physically. “I wanted to make the leggings a little bit longer so you could fold them up so it covers most of that lower tummy region, and I also made the sports bras a little bit longer and also wider in the breast area so they don’t cut you off and you don’t have that chicken cutlet area popping out under your sports bra,” she explained to us. “It was important for me to do the cuts differently so that they could fit all different body types.” When we're at our next SoulCycle sweat sesh, we'll be secretly thanking her!

