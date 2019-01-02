Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in 2018

Though social media tends to paint a different picture, 2018 wasn’t the best year ever for every person on your feed.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell posted a massive Instagram story on Tuesday detailing all of her personal wins throughout the year — and there were many: she traveled around the world (Qatar, Arizona, Hong Kong, you name it), hit 20 million followers, starred alongside fellow teen soap alum Penn Badgley in You, kissed a lot of babies, and also just got to be really tan and gorgeous all year long. But Mitchell, 31, is the first to admit that with every high comes a low.

Despite all the good 2018 brought the actress, she also grappled with some serious heartbreak. Toward the end of her story, Mitchell shared a photo of a sonogram accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity,” she wrote in the next slide.

“Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” she continued.

This isn’t the first time Shay has addressed the fallacy of social media.

“I think we all have to realize and recognize the fact that Instagram and social media in general is, a majority of the time, our highlight reel—it’s certainly my highlight reel,” she told InStyle last May. "It can get really dangerous if you start to believe that [social media is] realistic. If you can go into it knowing there’s filters behind each and every one of those, or this is a photo that was professionally shot, then I feel like it allows yourself to be less harsh on your own photos. Everybody’s life in general isn’t maybe always what it seems.”