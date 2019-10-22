Shay Mitchell Opened Up About Her Difficult 33-Hour Labor

First, Shay Mitchell showed us her healthy baby girl in a touching Instagram photo.

Then, remaining as open and transparent about her pregnancy as she's been throughout her entire journey, she showed us the difficult process behind bringing her first child into the world.

In the latest episode of Shay's YouTube series Almost Ready, the actress documented her emotional 33-hour labor, beginning from her water breaking at the beginning of the 11-minute video and ending with her holding her newborn daughter in her arms.

"The past nine months have been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done. It's brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte — I've watched my daughter develop and grow and now I'm READY to meet her!," Shay wrote in the episode's YouTube description.

After her water broke (which she was glad she had opted for diapers during her pregnancy) Shay was off to the hospital, where she was in for a difficult labor. Even her doctor warned her that it was going to "take a long time to deliver."

RELATED: Shay Mitchell Welcomed Her Baby Girl with Her First Sweet Photo

Her partner Matte Babel was a doting father during the process, even as Shay passed the 17-hour mark and found herself in increasing discomfort, unable to get any restful sleep. Her contractions continued to worsen until, finally, at 33 hours, it was time to push.

"My body is just doing something naturally," she said during labor. "It just feels like... I can't look... I can't. Oh, it's so crazy."

"I was 99% excited to meet her, and 1% excited to eat something," an obviously exhausted Shay joked as she held her baby tight near the end of the episode. She and Matte were shown sharing a toast to their daughter and their future together as the credits rolled.

The Pretty Little Liars alum has been candid about her pregnancy every single step of the way. From the beginning, with a topless photo doubling as her pregnancy announcement, to a wild gender reveal, she's kept fans in the loop throughout even the darker moments.

Now that her baby girl is here, hopefully that means some proper photos are on the way – and a new YouTube series documenting her experiences with motherhood, perhaps?