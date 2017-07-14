Shay Mitchell's Grecian Getaway Is Giving Us Serious FOMO

A major chapter in Shay Mitchell’s life just came to a close with the June 27 finale of Pretty Little Liars, so it makes sense that the actress is making the most of her time off (aka lounging on a highly Instagrammable Grecian island).

The 30-year-old’s “Shaycation” kicked off on in early July on the island of Mykonos and continued on to Santorini, where the actress appears to currently be staying.

shaymitchell/Instagram

Mitchell’s not shy when it comes to showing off her ridiculously incredible life, and the past two weeks are no exception.

So far, the actress has posted more than 25 photos from her Mediterranean getaway and ALL of them are filtered to perfection—did Shay invite a professional photographer on her trip just to capture her in her best light? No shade if she did, girl looks flawless.

Scroll down below to experience the star’s lavish travels firsthand.

It's basically like we're there ...

caching some rays

Taking every chance I get to catch some rays 🌞 #ShaycationSantorini A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

glowing in the most beautiful non-editorial photo we've ever seen

Orange (stripes) is the new Black 🍊 @cavotagoomykonos A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

capitalizing on our very best angles

Every time I travel and see a new place, I realize how fortunate I am. Not only because I get to experience new cultures and discover new places but the people I meet always seem to leave a lasting impression... #ShaycationMykonos @cavotagoomykonos A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

lounging seaside, not a hair out of place

I could get used to my Friday's looking like this... #ShaycationSantorini A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

sipping wine off a balcony while the rest of the world heads to work

Cheers! #ShaycationSantorini A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

casually channeling J.Lo mid-sunset

Caught in the moment... (😉) #ShaycationSantorini @cavotagoosantorini #whysopixilatedinstagram lol A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

tanning topless in paradise

Cheeky 😜 A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Damn, Shay.