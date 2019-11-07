Shay Mitchell Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Give Her Daughter a Unique Name

It's not a vegetable, a color, or a cardinal direction, but Shay Mitchell found a unique name for her daughter. In a new interview with Vogue, Mitchell explained that she and her partner, Matte Babel, actually got the name from a friend.

Mitchell and Babel welcomed their baby girl last month, but didn't reveal the child's name right away. She explained that leading up to the big reveal, she actually lied to people who asked, saying that they hadn't chosen a name yet, even though she'd picked a name out over a year ago.

"A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago. Then, she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Mitchell said. "It's just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas. People would ask us, 'Do you have a name?' But we were keeping it hidden. I'm sorry to everybody that I lied to!"

Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Mitchell adds that being a new mom has changed her for the better. Instead of focusing on her phone or other parts of her life, such as her accessories brand or upcoming acting projects, she's taking time to just be with baby Atlas.

"I find myself being a lot more present, and I'm just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you're forced to slow down," she said. "The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness."

But it's taken some time to get used to, Mitchell added. She told Vogue that she'd always wanted to do it all and never say no to any projects, but she's had to dial back and reprioritize what's important to her.

"When she’s awake, we just kind of have a chill moment together," she noted. "I've had to reprioritize my work time with her schedule, and that’s been interesting for me. Before it was all about my schedule, now I work once she falls asleep."

Luckily for Mitchell, she's got a strong support system. She said that she relies on advice from her Pretty Little Liars co-star Trioan Bellisario and other close friends, who all happened to have daughters as well.

"It’s funny because all my friends have had little girls. When I found out that we were having ours, I was just super excited [because] we are a close group of families," she said. "Hopefully, our daughters will be another little close group of friends as well, growing up.”