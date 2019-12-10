Shay Mitchell Shared a High-Fashion Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Her Daughter

Shay Mitchell is hard at work rewriting the narrative we attribute to new moms. It’s been less than two months since she and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their baby daughter, Atlas Noa, and Mitchell is already back in the swing of her jet-setting lifestyle — though nowadays she has some adorable company.

On Tuesday morning, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a styled photo of herself and baby Atlas. In it, Mitchell is breastfeeding the newborn in a kelly green patent leather coat, pulled open to accommodate for the tot. “Breast friends,” the caption reads.

Though she’s new to motherhood, Mitchell is no stranger to mom-shaming. The actress was criticized on Instagram for attending Drake’s birthday party soon after giving birth. So far, the comments on Mitchell’s photo appear to be largely positive, but even if a troll or two sneaks in, we have a feeling it won’t disrupt this new mom’s plans.