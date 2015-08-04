Shay Mitchell Teams Up with Kohl's to Launch an Athleisure Collection

Onscreen in Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell plays Emily Fields, a competitive swimmer for her high school swim team. And now, she is funneling that stunning display of athleticism IRL by partnering with Kohl's to launch an athleisure clothing line dubbed "Fit to Wander."

"The Fit to Wander line speaks to my personal philosophy of embracing all that life has to offer and being the best you can be, whatever your passions," Mitchell says. "I'm thrilled to share that philosophy with Kohl's customers looking for apparel that fits their lifestyle."

Cut from a special high-performance sweat-wicking poly-spandex blend with a four-way stretch, the range comprises sports bras, graphic tees stamped with playful slogans, colorful tanks, and comfortable leggings.

"The Fit to Wander collection embodies Shay’s adventurous spirit and fashion savvy," says Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief merchandising and customer officer. "With Shay’s help, we are proud to introduce this inspirational and affordable collection and make it easy for Kohl’s customers to create a versatile, sporty look that’s all their own."

And good news, PLL fans, the Fit to Wander collection (with pieces priced between $24 and $48) is available now at kohls.com.

