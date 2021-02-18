Shawn Mendes Chopped Off His Man Bun
"Goodbye long hair!!"
Shawn Mendes, sentimental crooner and perennial plus-one for Camila Cabello for morning coffee-mug walks, just lost his signature long hair. Thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown and the insistence of Cabello, who previously said that she liked her beau with long, flowing locks, Mendes's flow was getting pretty long. However, it seems like he got tired of the half-up styles and the upkeep, because in a pair of posts on his Instagram Story, he got a chop, trimming things up thanks to stylist Anna Bernabe.
"Goodbye long hair!!" he captioned both shots, which show the new style from two different angles. Long gone is the Mariah Carey-approved man ponytail and sometimes headband-wrangled soft curls. Now, Mendes's hair looks wavy and relaxed.
Back in October 2020, Shawn told Smallzy that Cabello said she liked his hair long, which was part of why he decided to let things grow out.
He was even sharing hair care tips, according to People. BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James shared a conversation he had with Mendes on Instagram where he let everyone in on his secret.
LOL honestly man what works for me is the Moroccan Hydrating Cream […] then some oil to lock in the edges," Mendes wrote.