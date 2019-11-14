Shawn Mendes Took Camila Cabello to Get Her First Tattoo

From the court to the tattoo parlor, a Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello date seems to be full of unexpected twists. People reports that after the duo took in the Clippers v. Raptors game on Monday night, they took a detour from making out and packing on the PDA and headed to tattoo artist Kane Navasard's studio. While Mendes is no stranger to ink, it was a momentous occasion for Cabello, who was getting tatted for the very first time. Navasard documented the whole thing on his Instagram story, from Cabello's tattoo to Mendes's latest addition to his collection.

Cabello's tattoo is the sweet phrase "it's a mystery" in a delicate cursive font on the inside of her pinky. It's from the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow film Shakespeare in Love. In the movie, Philip Henslowe, played by Geoffrey Rush, says, "I don't know. It's a mystery."

"Welcome to the club," Navasard wrote alongside a snapshot of his handiwork.

Mendes added a tiny A behind his ear that night, which Navasard also shared on his feed. It joins the sparrow on his right hand, a guitar on his forearm, and a number eight on his middle finger.

It wouldn't be the first time that Mendes took a date to get inked. W Magazine reports that he got the number eight with his ex, Hailey Baldwin.

While the two haven't been dating long, according to Mendes himself, the speculation started when they released the single "Senorita." Getting tattoos together is a huge deal, especially since it seems to be one of Mendes's signature moves.

"We haven't been dating for that long," Mendes told fans at a concert in Australia. "We have been dating since July 4th officially."

Before that public declaration, Mendes and Cabello insisted they were "just friends." There's no denying the connection now — tattoos are forever.