Why HBO's Sharp Objects Is Being Called the Big Little Lies of 2018

Isabel Jones
Jul 04, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Have you heard the good news? HBO’s limited series adaptation of Sharp Objects will premiere on the prestige network this Sunday.

If you aren’t quite as jazzed about the show as we are, perhaps this will help you come around: Not only is the 8-episode series based on the best-selling mystery novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, who also wrote several episodes, but it’s directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who helmed your fave HBO book-to-series drama, Big Little Lies.

And—wait for it—Sharp Objects stars Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson (who have 6 Oscar nominations between them), as well as The Mindy Project’s resident cutie Chris Messina.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Whoa. Take a breath. That’s a lot of awesome to process.

Reading the original source material is not a prerequisite for viewing Sharp Objects, however, like BLL, it is highly recommended (by me) that you do read the novel, because it’s 1) really good and 2) only 250-pages long, so you really don’t have an excuse not to. July 4 beach read, anyone?

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

But OK, if you need even more incentive to read and/or watch Sharp Objects, listen to this compelling plot summary: Chicago-based journalist Camille Preaker (Adams) returns to her hometown and the estate of her estranged (not to mention, super creepy) mother to report on the respective murder and disappearance of two young girls in the community, a move which forces her to confront psychological ghosts from her own past. Part eerie family drama, part murder mystery … If you aren’t already queuing this up on your DVR, are you even human?

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

TL;DR: Sharp Objects, series of the summer, premieres on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Sunday, July 8, and you won’t want to miss it.

