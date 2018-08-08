Margot Robbie, Hilary Duff and Kate Bosworth Are All Playing Sharon Tate in Forthcoming Films

The name Sharon Tate hasn’t been subject to this much water cooler chatter since the summer of ’69, when the pregnant actress was killed at the hands of Charles Manson’s notorious cult, alongside Hollywood hairstylist Jay Sebring, Folger coffee heiress Abigail Folger, Polish actor Wojciech Frykowski, and visiting student Steven Parent.

As the 50-year anniversary of the killings looms, Hollywood has sprung into high gear, developing a spate of Manson and Tate inspired films — four, to date, are expected to open within the next two years.

The question on everyone’s lips, of course, is this: Will the actresses cast as Tate do the late icon justice?

Photo Illustration. Photos: Getty Images, katebosworth/Instagram, hilaryduff/Instagram, Sony Pictures

Scroll down below to see for yourself.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Getty Images, hilaryduff/Instagram

What Is It?

Writer Dick Kleiner told Fate Magazine that one year before her death, Tate detailed a dream-like experience that, in retrospect, seems a premonition of her murder.

"I have had a psychic experience — at least I guess that what it was,” she reportedly told Kleiner. “It was a terribly frightening and disturbing thing for me. It happened a year or so ago. Maybe you can explain it."

Tate told Kleiner of seeing a “creepy little man” outside her bedroom door. After watching the man move about her bedroom for a while, she ran down the stairs, only to see “something or someone tied to the staircase.”

"Whoever it was—and I couldn't tell if it was a man or a woman but knew somehow that it was either [my boyfriend at the time, Jay Sebring] or me—he or she was cut open at the throat," she explained. Both she and Sebring sustained throat wounds in the brutal killings of August 8, 1969.

Tate’s account, further detailed here, is the basis of the Hilary Duff-led horror film.

What Does Tate’s Family Think?

Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra, told People she found the film “classless.” “It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it—it’s just tasteless,” she explained. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Furthermore, Debra is certain her late sister never had any sort of premonition of her death.

“I know for a fact she did not have a premonition — awake or in a dream — that she and Jay would have their throat cut. I checked with all of her living friends. None of her friends had any knowledge of this. Tacky, tacky, tacky,” she continued, “It’s a total fabrication.”

Debra’s outcry was published just days after Duff posted a controversial photo of herself seemingly in costume as Tate, holding a swaddled teddy bear, the image bearing the caption “had the baby.” At the time of her death, Tate was 34 weeks pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child.

Had the baby 😳🐻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 1, 2018 at 10:09pm PST

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Getty Images, Sony Pictures

What Is It?

Director Quentin Tarantino describes the 2019 film as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor ... Sharon Tate." Though it features Tate (played by Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie), the film focuses on 1969 as a whole.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

What Does Tate’s Family Think?

Early on, Debra was reportedly against Tarantino’s inclusion of her sister in the film, but her doubts were quelled after meeting with the director. It also helps that Sony agreed to bump the movie’s theatrical release up two weeks—it was originally scheduled to open on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the horrific Manson murders, but will now see a July 26 release. “This movie is not what people would expect it to be when you combine the Tarantino and Manson names,” Debra told TMZ of the project.

RELATED: Can One Movie Handle Both Brad Pitt AND Leonardo DiCaprio?

Tate

Getty Images, katebosworth/Instagram

What Is It?

The Kate Bosworth-led film will focus on the story of Sharon Tate’s life, as opposed to the sensational tale of her murder.

Director Michael Polish (Bosworth's husband) released behind-the-scenes photos of Bosworth on Instaram in March, writing, “As a father and a filmmaker, I am not interested in portraying violence on screen with this particular project. It has no place in the Tate’s life any longer, I’m honored that Debra Tate has been generous with her life in sharing details that will make this movie one-of-a-kind … just like Sharon.”

Bosworth echoed a similar sentiment on social media, writing, “It is my honor to play Sharon Tate in our next film TATE. This movie will only celebrate her life. We will not violate her or exploit her death. For too long this beautiful woman made of light has had to endure tragedy. It is time to take away the microphone from the maniac. It's her time. Thank you Debra Tate for joining us in sharing your sister's life. I know, with you as our producing partner- we will do right. I love you. And to my husband- who stands with me, everyday, striving to bring female forward stories to the screen. I love you. Simply, you are the greatest.”

What Does Tate’s Family Think?

As you may have guessed by Polish and Bosworth’s statements, Debra Tate is on board for this biopic. In fact, she’s signed off as a producer.

“They’re telling her story as a woman aside from the murders. Kate is going to capture Sharon’s heart, feeling and attitude,” Debra told Deadline.

And though “there is no one that’s ever going to look like Sharon,” Debra admits that Bosworth is “very Sharon-like — she’s kind-hearted, gentle and generous.”

Charlie Says

Getty Images

What Is It?

Also slated for a 2019 release, Charlie Says tells the tale of the summer of ‘69 murders through the accounts of three of the women convicted: Susan Atkins (Marianne Rendón), Patricia Krenwinkel (Sosie Bacon), and Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray). The Crown’s Matt Smith takes on the role of infamous cult leader Charles Manson, while Greenhouse Academy star Grace Van Dien steps into Tate’s shoes.

What Does Tate’s Family Think?

Debra’s word has not yet been publicized.