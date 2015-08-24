Sharon Stone Wears the Wildest Look Ever on the Red Carpet

Sharon Stone took flight at the Fourth Annual Hotbed Gala—in an almost literal sense. The co-host (she shared hosting duties with Joe Jonas) dialed up the drama in an otherworldly creation that played heavily on the gala's theme—an Enchanted Garden.

And enchanted it was—the ageless actress pulled off ground-grazing gown that featured a plunging sparkle-encrusted bodice, a frothy floral-embroidered ball skirt with a thigh-high slit, and two sets of feathered wings affixed from the back. Her shoes of choice? A pair of black-and-nude T-strap platforms.

For some, the ensemble could very well be a polarizing issue, but we'd be remiss if we didn't at least acknowledge the sartorial bravery of it all. Or, the fact that Stone, at the age of 57, is as stunning as ever.

