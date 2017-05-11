Sharon Stone's Sons Present Her an Actual Mother of the Year Award

Just days after accompanying their mother to the premiere of her new film, A Little Something for Your Birthday, and making the evening a family affair, Sharon Stone's sons were back gifting the actress with the ultimate early Mother's Day present.

Stepping out alongside the star on Wednesday for the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Mother's Day Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., the Basic Instinct alum's three adopted sons—Roan Joseph, 16, Laird Vonne, 12, and Quinn Kelly, 10, honored mom with a touching accolade.

While presenting Stone with the Mother of the Year Award, Laird began the group's heartwarming speech by saying, "My mother deserves this award. I love you mom," before Quinn chimed in, "She is a loving, caring, and a great person.

Roan closed out the Mother's Day tribute by sharing a lesson the mom-of-three has instilled in her kids. "Treat others the way you would want to be treated and to put your best foot forward," he shared.

Vince Bucci

Moved by her sons' sweet words, Stone had some poignant things to say in return to her three boys as she headed to the stage to give her acceptance speech.

"I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom," she revealed of her kids, whom she adopted in 2000, 2005, and 2006. "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We're a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."

She continued by elaborating on the family's motto: "We have a choice about what we teach our children—we have to stand tall and say yes to love." Aw!

Talk about Mother's Day goals! This sweet surprise is hard to top.