Sharon Stone Said She Was Treated "in a Way That Was Brutally Unkind" After Her Stroke

Sharon Stone just opened up about the aftermath of the "massive" stroke that she once had.

The Basic Instinct actress told Variety at an event on Thursday that people began to treat her differently after she suffered a stroke and a nine-day brain bleed in 2001.

“People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind,” she said. “From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years.”

She said that during that time, she suffered both personal and professional losses: She had to remortgage her home, and had difficulty functioning and keeping custody of her son, whom she shares with ex Phil Bronstein.

“It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten.”

She credited LVMH head Bernard Arnault for coming to her "rescue" by giving her a Dior contract after she had "lost everything I had" and "lost my place in the business.

In an interview with CBS in 2018, Stone said that the stroke affected her speech, hearing, walking, writing, reading, and she had to relearn "everything": "My whole life was wiped out."

Speaking to Variety, she offered potentially life-saving advice: “if you have a really bad headache, you need to go to the hospital."

"I didn’t get to the hospital until day three or four of my stroke," she added. "Most people die. I had a 1% chance of living by the time I got surgery — and they wouldn’t know for a month if I would live.”