Sharon Stone Designs Jewelry, Vote on Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Gown

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Sharon Stone has partnered with Damiani on an Elton John-inspired charitable jewelry collection. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

2. The First Lady is wrapping up a year of impeccable style, check out these Michelle Obama-inspired gift ideas. [Mrs-O.org]

3. Give yourself a breakthose flawless Victoria's Secret runway models attribute their perfect bums to loads of makeup! [HuffingtonPost.com]

4. Calling all Twihards! The saga's finale is reportedly being split into two filmsmore Edward Cullen viewing for us! [TheDailyBeast.com]

5. To celebrate Lanvin's 120th anniversary, Alber Elbaz put his literal stamp on French postage! [WWD.com]

6. What designer should Chelsea Clinton wear on her wedding dayVera Wang or Oscar de la Renta, vote now! [HuffingtonPost.com]