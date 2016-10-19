Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Fab Figure During a Game of Beach Volleyball

Even in autumn, Sharon Stone is bringing on the fitspo. After showing off her toned bod at Venice Beach in August, the Basic Instinct franchise star was back at the shore in another bikini, this time while showing off her volleyball skills.

As she played a game on Malibu's Zuma Beach Thursday while filming for her latest movie, the 58-year-old actress looked determined as she served the ball, wearing a printed bikini top and red swim shorts laced up the front.

Stone paired her look with a pair of aviator shades and wore her blonde locks in a side braid, as she served the ball with a smile and put her toned legs and abs on display.

Coleman-Rayner

As for her upcoming film, A Little Something for Your Birthday, the thesp plays an aspiring fashion designer struggling to find love and success. It also stars Jason Gibson, Famke Janssen, and Ellen Burstyn, who plays Stone's dependent mother.

It is slated for a 2017 release.