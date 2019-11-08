Sharon Stone Recreated That Iconic Basic Instinct Scene

The GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin, Germany, celebrated one very special woman with its Woman of the Year award. This year, Sharon Stone took home the honors and during her acceptance speech, she brought everyone back to her now-infamous scene from Basic Instinct and injected plenty of empowerment into the moment. Entertainment Tonight reports that Stone even had a chair brought out onto the stage so that she could recreate the movie scene. She added that the scene changed her life. And since the role of Catherine Tramell earned Stone a Golden Globe Award nomination, she's not underselling the significance of the movie.

"Some years ago, before we were allowed to be who we were in our little towns, I was sitting on a soundstage and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants? Because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on. But we won't see anything,'" Stone said. "And I said, 'Sure.'"

During her speech, she asked the audience to follow her lead and reenact the moves along with her.

"I didn't know that this moment would change my life," she continued. "So, what I'd like you all to do is put your feet flat on the floor like mine, all of you, and I want you to join me in a moment that changed my life. Ready, set, go."

Just to make sure everyone was on the same page, she did it again and again. Unlike the movie, however, her underwear was present and accounted for.

"Do you feel empowered?" Stone said as she crossed and uncrossed her legs. "Maybe not. Let's do it again."

She finished her acceptance speech with a message that resonated long after the onstage antics. She explained that she had to fight hard for her dignity after the movie came out and that being involved with the film altered everything, from her career path to her day-to-day life, forever.

"We have every right to be powerful in whatever form of sexuality we choose to have, and no one is allowed to take that away from you," she concluded. "So I want to say thank you for choosing me to be Woman of the Year, because there was a time when all I was was a joke."