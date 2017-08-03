Sharknado 3 May Have Influenced Donald Trump's Presidential Run

Back when the idea of a Trump presidency was more of a punch line than a reality, The Donald himself had hopes of holding the position in a very different capacity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former Apprentice host was slated to play the role of U.S. president in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! back in 2015.

Franchise producer David Latt told the outlet that "The Donald said yes" to the job offer, noting, "He was thrilled to be asked."

Weeks after a contract was drawn up and sent to Trump’s attorney Michael D. Cohen, Latt recalls Cohen responding with a message that said, "Donald's thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we'll get back to you. This might not be the best time."

After receiving said message, Mark Cuban was cast in the role of the president, and Trump, you know … became the IRL president of the United States.

Does this mean what we think it means? Did Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! inspire Donald Trump to run for president? We’ll leave the conclusion to you.