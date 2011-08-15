Share Your Style Statement Today!

Have you tried Style Statements yet? InStyle partnered with the personal style site to share shoppable looks, from head-turning fall brights to ladylike Sixties silhouettes. To get in on the fun, create your dream outfit from Style Statement's extensive shopping database, featuring looks from Saks Fifth Avenue, Zappos, Salvatore Ferragamo and more! Then, upload your ensemble to InStyle.com, and share it via Twitter and Facebook, where your friends can vote on your look. Participants will be entered to win stylish prizes like shopping sprees from Links of London and BCBG. Let the shopping begin!