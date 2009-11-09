Share Your Love of Trenchcoats

Few wardrobe staples are as chic as a Burberry trench (just ask Liv Tyler and Gwyneth Paltrow) and now there's an entire Web site devoted to it: Artofthetrench.com. An homage to the label's iconic wet-weather classic, the site features searchable photos by The Sartorialist's Scott Schuman. Comment on and share your favorite Burberry trench moments with your social networks, and submit portraits of yourself wearing yours for a chance to be featured on the site. Self-confessed gadget lover and Burberry Creative Director Christopher Bailey told WWD that the site is "a way for our fans to interact with the emotional aspects of the trenchcoat." So go on and share the love!

— Joyann King