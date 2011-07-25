The Shapewear Business Is Worth Billions!

Shapers aren't so secret anymore! The shapewear industry is worth $812.5 billion, according to WWD. Why so popular? Just think of its celebrity endorsers, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Oprah Winfrey, plus even Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel has her own line. "People want that movie-star look," celeb stylist Phillip Bloch said of the trend. Women of all sizes buy the slimming undergarments, and they're especially popular with teens and the over-40 set. Even men are getting into the shapewear game with control tops that mimic trimmer abs! Tell us, how often do you wear shapewear?

