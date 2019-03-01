Shannen Doherty's Instagram Tribute to Luke Perry Will Give You the Feels

After news of Luke Perry's stroke came this morning, fans came together to wish the actor a speedy recovery. They weren't the only ones, however. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty offered up a sweet tribute on Instagram that's sure to bring back a wave of nostalgia and pull on everyone's heartstrings.

She posted a throwback photo showing the two of them on the show and Dylan and Brenda shippers are sure to recognize the sweet hug. Before she left 90210 in 1994, Dylan and Brenda were very much an item and a fan favorite. Although Perry and Doherty weren't directly mentioned in Fox's reboot of the show, fans were definitely hoping for a reunion.

"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength," she wrote. "You got this."

When Doherty was going through breast cancer treatments in 2016, Perry had similar sentiments. During an appearance at a convention, Perry said that he and Doherty played his favorite TV couple, ever, and that viewers have misplaced the blame on Doherty when it comes to the drama surrounding 90210's cast. Sorry, Kelly lovers, Dylan knows the show's OTP.

"None of us are up here today without Shannen. She's been through a lot. She's not doing well right now, but sometimes her contributions are minimized," Perry said at REWindCon. "She's been thrown under the bus. I've been accused of driving it. But she's a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I’m glad she was my scene partner. She was great at what she did in the character with me.”

Other cast members also posted words of support, including Ian Zering and his Riverdale castmates Molly Ringwald and Hayley Law.

Luke Perry. I’m praying for you. Asking god to be with you and help you get through this🌹 to help you recover stronger♥️ — Hayleau (@hayleau) February 28, 2019