Shannen Doherty Shared a Sweet Throwback Photo of Luke Perry to Announce Riverdale Guest Role

Luke Perry passed away suddenly over four months ago, but thanks to those closest to him, memories of the 90210 alum are more vivid than ever.

Perry’s former co-star and close friend Shannen Doherty has been leading the Hollywood charge in his memorial tour, sharing stories about the actor and meditating on his passing in the months since his death.

On Sunday, following an announcement at Comic-Con, Doherty posted a sweet throwback photo of the pair at the height of their ‘90s teen fandom, writing, “I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

Riverdale executive-producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa first shared the news at the San Diego festival, revealing that the show’s season 4 tribute episode will be “very emotional.”

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says She Will Miss 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry "Every Second"

“They were such good friends, and when we were putting together this tribute episode, we wanted to make it as special as possible, and so we asked Shannen to do a pivotal, super-emotional role. She read the script and immediately said ‘yes.’ It’s very impactful,” he continued.

The tribute episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.