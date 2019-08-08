Shannen Doherty Says Luke Perry’s Death Is the Reason She Joined the 90210 Reboot

Shannen Doherty wasn't always planning on being a part of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, but everything changed following Luke Perry’s passing.

While speaking at the at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, August 7, Doherty revealed that, initially, she didn’t feel a pressing need to be part of the hit show’s revival. “For me, as these guys know, I definitely wasn’t going to do it,” the actor said, per People. “Nothing against the show, I knew it would get sold and do well without me. They didn’t need me. At that moment it wasn’t what I wanted to be doing.”

However, after Perry’s tragic passing in March, Doherty began looking at the reboot in a different light.

“When Luke passed away, things drastically changed for me and I felt like it was a great opportunity to honor him,” she said. “And I’m really glad I made that decision because now I get to sit up here with a lot of people that I respect and love. We went on this amazing journey together where we also got to really, sort of, heal through losing somebody who means the world to all of us.”

The 90210 reboot isn't the only way that Doherty plans to honor Perry through television; she is also set to guest star on Riverdale in an upcoming tribute episode to the late actor

“I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale,” Doherty wrote on Instagram, following an announcement of the news at Comic-Con. “The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever.”

Doherty, who received support from Perry during her battle with breast cancer, has been continuously outspoken about her former costar’s impact. “I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” she said shortly after his passing earlier this year. “I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second."