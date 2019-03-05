Shannen Doherty Says She Will Miss 90210 Co-Star Luke Perry "Every Second"

While the world continues to mourn the death of actor Luke Perry, the loss is understandably hitting those who knew and loved him particularly hard. Former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty is one of such people.

The 47-year-old actress opened up to People about her late friend. “I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend,” she began. “I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.”

Though the teen stars’ bond faltered in the years after their ‘90s soap went off the air, Doherty says they reconnected in 2015 after she went public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Doherty, who’s been in remission since September, described Perry as “a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love.” She continued, “Luke reached out to me during my cancer journey and we picked right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact.”

Image zoom Aaron Spelling Productions/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives,” Doherty continued. “I will miss him every day. Every minute. Every second.”

In the years since they reestablished their friendship, Shannen said he would gush about his family — which included son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, both of whom he co-parented with ex-wife Minnie Sharp. “Luke loved his family. He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of the often. They were his heart and for him, his biggest accomplishment,” she shared.

Fans and friends alike have been sharing memories of the 52-year-old since he passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27.