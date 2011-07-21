Shannen Doherty Gets a Wedding Reality Show!

Shannen Doherty is bringing her relationship to the small screen! The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress just landed a reality show on WEtv, currently titled The Shannen Doherty Project, CNN reports. The series follows Doherty and her fiance, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, as they gear up for their wedding. Production begins in August, although no premiere date has been set yet. Tell us, will you be tuning in?

