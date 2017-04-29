Great News: Shannen Doherty Is in Remission!

Shannen Doherty is in remission.

The former Charmed actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers Friday, writing, “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

She continues: “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

“In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries,” she adds. “Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and has documented her battle against cancer ever since on her Instagram page.

She has shared her workout routines with supporters, her chemotherapy sessions and how they’ve left her feeling afterward, as well as loving moments between her and her family.